8 arrested in brutal murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru: Karnataka home minister

Police have arrested eight people in connection with the brutal murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday. Suhas Shetty, the accused in murder case was hacked to death on Thursday(HT file)

The announcement came after Parameshwara held high-level discussions with Police commissioner Anupam Agrawal, deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan, and other senior police officials on Friday to assess the law and order situation.

Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and prime accused in the Fazil murder case, was hacked to death by a group of unidentified assailants on Thursday. The perpetrators carrying deadly weapons attacked him around 8.30 pm within Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru’s Kinnipadavu village.

At least five to six people intercepted Shetty’s vehicle while he was travelling with five others. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, showed Shetty being attacked by five assailants using machetes and swords. According to Mangaluru police, he was admitted to AJ Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, cops seized three vehicles connected to the murder. Weapons were reportedly recovered from a car.

According to police sources cited by PTI, Shetty had been targeted on social media before the attack. A now-deactivated Instagram page named "Target Killer" had posted threats, along with images of Shetty and other past murder accused.

BJP demands NIA probe

The BJP has demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killing. Brijesh Chowta, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Secretary and Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting that the investigation into the murder of Suhas Shetty be handed over to the NIA, reported ANI.

Suhas Shetty's last rites were held on Saturday in his hometown of Bantwal, attended by a large number of Hindu activists, locals, and BJP leaders.

VHP’s bandh call

Following the murder of Suhas Shetty, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a bandh on Friday. As a result, shops remained closed in Mangaluru city and surrounding areas.

In some sensitive parts of the city, police asked shopkeepers to shut down their businesses as a precaution. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also stopped bus services to suburban areas after some of their buses were stoned near Pumpwell and Kankanady. Officials said that a few private buses were also attacked near Mulky and Nanthoor, leading to their suspension as well.

Ministers reviewed the security situation and appealed for peace, assuring that "strict action would be taken against those responsible for the violence and disruption".