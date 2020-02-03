NIA raids Davinder Singh’s ancestral house, likely to grill J-K ex MLA for Hizbul links

india

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to question former Jammu and Kashmir idependent MLA Engineer Rashid for links with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed who was arrested along with suspended J and K deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh last month, officials said on Monday.

Rashid is now under judicial custody in Delhi’s Tihar jail after his arrest in August last year in connection with a terror funding case. His name figured during the interrogation of Syed Naveed, officials said.

On Monday, the NIA raided the ancestral house of Davinder Singh in Tral as part of its probe following his arrest last month along with three terrorists. Officials said that NIA team remained there for an hour.

Another NIA team raided the house of a government employee at Jaggerpora village in Kupwara and another house in the same district. Sources said NIA teams also raided the houses of two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Shopian district.

Over the past few days, the NIA has also raided several other places in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and South Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts after the arrest of Singh, Syed Naveed and and two others arrested in this case.

On Sunday the NIA had also carried several raids in south Kashmir. Official’s privy to investigations said that raids were carried after NIA arrested some people on the insistence of Syed Naveed. The house of sarpanch Tariq Mir in Shopian in South Kashmir was also raided by the NIA. Though locals claimed that Mir is affiliated with the BJP, party spokesman Altaf Thakur denied it. The name of the sarpanch had also figured during the investigation.

On January 23, a special NIA court in Jammu had granted 15-day custody of Davinder Singh, Syed Naveed, Irfan Shafi Mir, Rafi Ahmad Rather and Syed Irfan Ahmad to the investigating agency.