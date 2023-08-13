Home / India News / NIA raids houses of former workers of banned PFI in Kerala’s Malappuram

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 13, 2023 01:59 PM IST

The raids began simultaneously at the houses of four former activists of banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India on Sunday morning

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided residences of four former activists of banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in Malappuram district of Kerala on Sunday, people familiar with the matter said.

The PFI was banned as an ‘unlawful association’ by the Union Home Ministry on September 28, 2022 for five years under the UAPA. (PTI File Photo)
The raids began simultaneously at the four houses on Sunday morning.

According to local media reports, the raids were conducted at residences of Thayyil Hamza in Vengara, Kalathiparambil Yahuti in Tirur, Haneefa in Tanur and Rangattur Padikkaparambil Jaffer, who were all part of the banned PFI.

More details regarding the raids are awaited.

The searches come barely two weeks after the NIA attached the Green Valley Academy in Manjeri, one of the PFI’s largest and oldest arms and physical training centres. It was the sixth arms training centre of the PFI to be attached in the state as ‘proceeds of terrorism’ under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The agency had said that the centre was being used under the guise of an educational institution by the PFI and its frontal organisations.

Apart from five other training centres of the outfit, 12 offices had also been attached previously by NIA.

The PFI was banned as an ‘unlawful association’ by the Union Home Ministry on September 28, 2022 for five years under the UAPA.

