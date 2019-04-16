NIA takes over probe into Punjab RSS leader killing

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the August 2016 murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)’s Punjab deputy chief, Jagdish Gagneja, in Jalandhar, an official familiar with the development said.

It took over the investigation after a primary assessment pointed to the involvement of a Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) module in the murder. The module had carried out targeted killings in Punjab between January 2016 and October 2017 as part of Pakistan’s plans to revive militancy in the state, the official added.

The official said an NIA team is in Jalandhar to question some suspects. The Central Bureau of Investigation earlier probed Gagneja’s murder.

Officials said same KLF operatives, who were involved in attacks on right-wing leaders, a Christian pastor, followers of Hisar-based Dera Sacha Sauda on the directions of Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence to create communal unrest in Punjab, were involved in Gagneja’s murder.

The KLF was banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in December 2018.

A second NIA officer, who did not wish to be named, said they are pursuing Gursharanbir Singh’s extradition with the UK.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 04:10 IST