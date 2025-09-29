Nigerian man held in Delhi for duping over 100 women through language app

A Nigerian national was reportedly arrested in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar for allegedly duping more than 100 women from across India by posing as a UK-based Korean businessman on a language exchange app. He used the app to chat with single women and gain their trust, and demand money. The matter came to light when a woman named Anjali filed a complaint on September 24, alleging that she had been conned out of ₹ 48,500.(Representational Image)

The 29-year-old man named Stephane, alias K Cee Dominic, was arrested from his rented accommodation, news agency PTI reported, citing police officials.

Used language practice app to chat with targets

Police officials said that the man used an app which helps users practise language skills by chatting with native speakers around the world. From this app, he used to target single women and gain their trust. He would then claim to be stranded at immigration with large-value cheques or documents pending clearance.

Meanwhile, his associates would impersonate officials over phone calls and demand money, which the victim would transfer digitally.

Dominic would introduce himself as Duck Young, a Korean jewellery-based businessman who settled in the UK. He would then lure the victims with false promises of personal relationships and business partnerships, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

Victim’s complaint led to investigation

The matter came to light when a woman named Anjali filed a complaint on September 24, alleging that she had been conned out of ₹48,500.

As per the police, Anjali met Dominic, introduced as "Duck Young" through the app, who later claimed he was detained at the Mumbai airport for travelling without a medical facility card. Anjali also received calls from Indian numbers by people impersonating as immigration officials and demanding money for Dominic’s clearance. After she transferred the money via UPI, Anjali was asked to pay an additional ₹2 lakh, which she refused. Following this, the accused cut off all communication with her.

Call records, bank details led to the accused

The case was registered at Shahdara’s Cyber Police Station, and a team was formed to trace down the accused. Police initially analysed the call records, bank details and social media accounts before tracing Dominic to the west Delhi area.

During interrogation, Dominic revealed that he had entered India in 2019 on a six-month tourist visa using a passport procured from the Ivory Coast, as Nigerian citizens were facing hurdles in obtaining Indian visas.

After his visa expired, he stayed back illegally. As he exhausted his savings, Dominic turned to cyber fraud.