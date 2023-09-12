Nipah virus behind two deaths in Kerala; Centre rushes team of experts. Top updates

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday confirmed that the two "unnatural deaths" reported from Kerala's Kozhikode district were caused by the Nipah virus. Mandaviya said a central team of experts has been sent to Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in the management of the Nipah virus infection. Deaths due to Nipah virus infection were reported in Kozhikode district in 2018 and 2021.(PTI FILE)

The samples sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology in Pune were of one of the deceased and four of his kin.

A district-wide health alert was issued on Monday after two deaths were suspected to be due to Nipah virus infection.

Control room in Kozhikode

The Kerala government, meanwhile, has set up a control room in Kozhikode and advised people to use masks as a precautionary measure.

"We have opened a control room here. To coordinate the precautionary measures, we have formed 16 committees and all the hospitals and the health workers have been instructed to follow the infection control protocol including wearing of PPE kits," Kerala health minister Veena George said.

She also advised against unnecessary hospital visits.

"There is no need for any fear or concern as of now, and all these measures are precautionary measures to avoid more cases if the results turn positive. We hope it returns negative," George said.

Earlier in the day, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a video message that the state government is viewing the two deaths very seriously. The chief minister advised people to exercise caution and said there was no reason to worry as those who were in close contact with the deceased were under treatment.

"There is nothing to worry about. Those who were in contact with the deceased are being traced and treated. Being careful is the key to tackling the situation. Everyone is requested to cooperate with the action plan prepared by the health department," he said.

The first Nipah virus (NiV) outbreak in south India was reported from Kozhikode on May 19, 2018.

What is Nipah virus?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person-to-person. Among infected people, it causes a range of illnesses, from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis. The virus can also cause severe disease in animals such as pigs, resulting in significant economic losses for farmers, WHO said.

(With inputs from agencies)

