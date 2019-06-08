Nirmala Sitharaman highlights India’s efforts to counter tax avoidance

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday highlighted the ongoing efforts of India to counter tax avoidance and evasion.

She was speaking at the Ministerial Symposium on International Taxation on Globally Fair, Sustainable and Modern International Taxation System organised during the meeting of G-20 Finance Ministers at Fukuoka in Japan.

“@nsitharaman spoke on the on-going efforts of Indian Government to counter tax avoidance & evasion,” the finance ministry tweeted.

The two-day G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting beginning Saturday is likely to focus on risks and challenges being faced by the global economy, investment in infrastructure and international taxation. The deliberations would be followed by the G-20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled on June 28-29 at Osaka.

The meeting of the finance ministers would also deliberate on issues like increasing protectionism and its implication on global growth and trade.

On the sidelines of the G-20 meet, Sitharaman also held a bilateral meeting with her UK counterpart Philip Hammond.

The ministerial symposium was organised with the support of OECD.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 22:10 IST