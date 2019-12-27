Nirmala Sitharaman releases postage stamp to mark service of DRI

india

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released a postage stamp to commemorate the service and contribution of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), according to a press release by the government.

Anurag Singh Thakur, the minister of state for finance; Ajay Bhushan Pandey, revenue secretary; and Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, secretary, department of posts; were among those present on the occasion. DRI was constituted on December 4, 1957, to function as an apex intelligence agency of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs to counter smuggling.

It has established itself as a premier intelligence agency commanding the trust of international and national agencies. Sitharaman congratulated DRI on the performance of its officers. She said DRI continues to play an immense role in countering smuggling.