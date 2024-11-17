Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nirmala Sitharaman’s response to X user requesting ‘relief’ for the middle class

ByHT News Desk
Nov 17, 2024 01:28 PM IST

The X user praised Nirmala Sitharaman and requested relief for the middle class, expressing admiration for her efforts.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday responded to an X (formerly Twitter) user's request to relieve India’s middle class, acknowledging his concern and assuring that the government is attentive to such issues.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)

The user praised Nirmala Sitharaman and requested relief for the middle class, expressing admiration for her efforts and acknowledging the challenges involved.

“@nsitharaman We deeply appreciate your efforts and contributions to the country, and you have our utmost admiration. I humbly request you to consider providing some relief for the middle class. I understand the immense challenges involved, but it’s just a heartfelt request,” wrote Tushar Sharma on X.

Read: India successfully kept inflation within manageable limits: Nirmala Sitharaman

Hours later, Sitharaman responded by saying, “Thank you for your kind words and your understanding. I recognise and appreciate your concern. PM @narendramodi's government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people’s voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable.”

In July, the finance minister said that the government aimed to provide relief to the middle class through the Union Budget 2024, although there were limitations.

Speaking to Times Now, she had said, “I want to relieve the middle class but I have limitations too. I want to give relief by reducing the tax rate, which is why the standard deduction was increased from 50,000 to 75,000. Additionally, by raising the tax rate for higher-income groups, their tax liabilities also increased. The new tax regime was introduced with the goal of lowering tax rates compared to the old regime.”

She had said that she understood the challenges faced by the middle class, saying, “I am also from the middle class...and understand their problems.”

The Budget 2024 proposed changes to the income tax slabs under the new tax regime, aiming to benefit individuals with taxable incomes of up to 10 lakh.

There is no change in the basic exemption limit under both the old and new tax regimes. Under the new tax regime, no tax is payable if taxable income does not exceed 7 lakh.

 

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //