Nita Ambani inaugurates JEEVAN cancer and dialysis centre at Reliance Foundation Hospital

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani on Friday unveiled JEEVAN, a newly established cancer and dialysis centre at the Reliance Foundation Hospital. Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani (PTI)

Among its key highlights is a paediatric chemotherapy ward.

“Ten years ago, we began the vision to make world-class healthcare affordable and accessible to every Indian. Over the last decade, our Reliance Foundation Hospital has served 3.3 million patients, including 1.6 million children and now, we are opening JEEVAN, a very special new wing of our hospital,” Ambani said, ANI reported.

Also Read | Nita Ambani’s ivory silk saree is stunning, but her Lord Shrinathji pearl necklace steals the show. See pics

Nita Ambani on JEEVAN

“Jeevan is my dedication as a daughter to my father. Papa taught me that Seva is the highest form of worship. Here at JEEVAN, we bring together advanced chemotherapy, immunotherapy, dialysis and other specialised medical services under one roof. The most precious part of Jeevan, a space very close to my heart, where I am standing right now, is our paediatric chemotherapy ward,” she added.

Ambani said that every parent who walks into the facility carries an unbearable emotional weight and that every child undergoing treatment is a “brave little warrior”.

“We hope that every child who comes to JEEVAN, with hope of good health and a bright future, goes home from here,” she said.

Also Read: Reliance Industries is said to begin work on DRHP for Jio Platforms IPO

Conceived as a tribute to her late father Ravindrabhai Dalal, the JEEVAN wing embodies the values he upheld: kindness, empathy, service and respect for every life.

Among its key highlights is a thoughtfully designed paediatric chemotherapy ward, shaped around the idea that children undergoing treatment deserve care delivered with warmth, comfort and compassion.

Earlier this week, the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital (HNRFH), in collaboration with the Dhirubhai Ambani Occupational Health and Community Medical Centre in Jamnagar, launched a Tele-Robotic Surgery programme aimed at bringing specialised, high-precision care to patients in non-metro and remote regions.

The initiative enables expert surgeons at HNRFH to remotely perform and guide robotic-assisted surgeries at partner healthcare centres across the country. The programme seeks to reduce the need for long-distance travel and improve timely access to advanced surgical care, thereby narrowing the urban–rural healthcare gap.

The first tele-robotic surgery under the programme was successfully performed at the Community Medical Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, led by the hospital’s Director of Urology-Oncology.

At an institutional level, the initiative underscores HNRFH’s focus on digital innovation and its mission to extend specialised healthcare beyond metropolitan areas. It also aligns with the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, using an indigenously developed robotic surgical system capable of real-time tele-transmission.