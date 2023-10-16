News / India News / Nithari killings: Allahabad high court acquits prime accused Surendra Koli

ByManjiri Chitre
Oct 16, 2023 11:30 AM IST

Allahabad high court on Monday acquitted Nithari killings key accused Surendra Koli.

The Allahabad high court on Monday acquitted Nithari killings key accused Surendra Koli in a series of twelve cases for which he had previously been awarded the death penalty. Koli's co-accused Moninder Singh Pandher has also been acquitted in two cases in which he received a death penalty.

Nithari killings: Prime accused Surendra Koli(HT Photo)
