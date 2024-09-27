Nitin Gadkari reiterates ‘PM post’ claim, says ‘offers’ made before and after Lok Sabha polls

Days after Nitin Gadkari claimed he was approached by a ‘senior opposition leader,’ ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, with an ‘offer’ to be the country's next prime minister, he reiterated this on Thursday, and said he was approached after the general elections as well. Union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo)

“I got offers before and after (Lok Sabha) elections,” the Union minister told India Today at its conclave in Mumbai.

Further, the ex-BJP president stated he does not harbour prime ministerial ambitions.

“I asked them, ‘Why do you want me to be the PM and why I should not be with the PM (Narendra Modi)?’ So, becoming prime minister is not my ambition," Gadkari remarked.

“I am not in any race, nor have I given my biodata to anyone. I keep doing my work. I am happy with where I am. I am a worker of the party and a member of the RSS. I won't bother if not made a minister. I will continue to work without any worry,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gadkari had first mentioned the ‘offer’ at an event in Nagpur, his home city and Lok Sabha constituency, on September 14.

"I told the (opposition) leader I follow one ideologoy and conviction. I am in a party that has given me everything that I never even dreamt of. No offer can entice me,” he had said.

Though the BJP won the Lok Sabha polls, it fell short of what would have been its third consecutive single-party majority in the House. However, it formed government with its allies and PM Modi achieved a hattrick of prime ministerial terms.