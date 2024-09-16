‘War of position’: RJD MP's jibe at BJP over Nitin Gadkari's 'PM post' claim

Reacting to union minister Nitin Gadkari's recent claim that he was offered the coveted prime ministerial role by an opposition leader ahead of the 2024 general elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha alleged that there is a “war of position” going on within the ruling BJP over the post of prime minister. Nitin Gadkari(PTI)

The RJD leader attributed the alleged war to the BJP being short of a majority mark of 272 seats in the Lok Sabha and being dependent on coalition partners like the TDP and JD(U). "There is a war of position going on in the BJP and you will be able to see its results in the coming few months. Did the BJP choose PM Modi as its leader this time? Check the timeline, NDA had chosen," Jha told news agency ANI.

Gadkari's claim

The union minister claimed that he was offered the top post ahead of the 2024 general elections, but he “simply rejected” it. Though Gadkari did not reveal the identity of the person, he hinted that he was approached by a senior leader.

"I do not want to name anyone, but a person said to me, if you are going to become a Prime Minister, we will support you. I said, why you should support me, and why I should take your support. To become a Prime Minister is not the aim in my life. I am loyal to my conviction and organisation and I am not going to compromise for any post because my conviction is most important to me. I think that this conviction is the biggest strength of Indian democracy," Gadkari said.

Shiv Sena says 'well played'

Gadkari's claim continued to evoke reactions from the opposition parties. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Sunday that the opposition alliance has capable leaders to lead the country.

“Nitin Gadkari ji is expressing his heartfelt desire to be on the top chair, using the excuse of opposition parties he is sending a message to Modiji. INDIA alliance has very capable leaders who can lead the country, wouldn’t want to borrow one from BJP. Well played Nitin ji,” she wrote on X.