Nitish announces Rajya Sabha candidature, triggers speculation over successor

Nitish Kumar, 75, on Thursday announced his candidature for the Rajya Sabha as a Janata Dal (United) nominee, triggering speculation over who will replace him as the Bihar chief minister months after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept back to power in the state. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT PHOTO)

In a post X, Kumar expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar for trusting him for over 20 years, saying their support enabled him to serve the state with dedication. “The strength of your faith and support has helped Bihar present a new dimension of development and dignity,” Kumar said. He added that he had expressed his gratitude to the people on several occasions earlier.

Kumar said that since the beginning of his parliamentary career, he nurtured a desire to become a member of both Houses of Parliament in addition to serving in both Houses of the state legislature. “In that sequence, I wish to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the election being held this time,” he said.

Kumar reassured people that his relationship with them would remain unchanged despite the move. He said he would continue working with the people to fulfil the goal of building a developed Bihar. Kumar added he would extend full cooperation and guidance to the new government that takes charge in the state.

Kumar has been the central figure in Bihar’s politics for nearly two decades. His shift to Delhi could reshape the ruling NDA in the state.

Kumar is expected to vacate the chief minister’s post only after the nomination process, election, and oath as a member of Parliament are completed. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is widely expected to get the chief minister’s post. The BJP has long been the dominant partner in the alliance in terms of organisational strength and electoral performance, even though the top post in Bihar has remained with Kumar.

BJP leaders are believed to have begun internal discussions and political assessments in anticipation of a post-Kumar scenario. The BJP leadership is expected to balance multiple factors while choosing Kumar’s successor. The decision will not only be about seniority but also about caste representation, coalition stability, and the broader political message the party wants to send.

Caste dynamics continue to play a decisive role in Bihar’s politics, and any leadership change will take that into account. Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) are among the most influential social groups in the state. Over the years, the EBCs have largely been seen as supporters of the NDA. Political strategists believe that the next chief minister will come from a social background that reassures this important voter base and helps maintain the coalition’s social cohesion.

Women voters are another important factor. In the 2025 election, women’s participation increased significantly, and welfare programmes targeting them were credited with boosting support for the NDA. Networks of women associated with self-help groups, popularly referred to as “Jeevika didis”, emerged as a strong pillar of the ruling alliance’s electoral support.

The BJP is expected to factor in both caste arithmetic and expectations of women voters while picking its chief ministerial candidate. It may lead the government, but it will have to ensure that its allies back the arrangement. The JD(U) will continue to remain an important partner in the NDA and retain influence among several communities.

Political observers say the BJP leadership is likely to look for a formula that preserves the coalition’s balance.

Patna-based political observer Kaushalendra Priyadarshi said one possibility could be that the chief minister’s post goes to the BJP, and JD(U) continues to hold key government positions, including the deputy chief minister’s post.

“Such an arrangement would help maintain stability within the alliance at a time when a leadership transition could otherwise trigger uncertainty,” he said. He said the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is likely to attempt to capitalise on any dissatisfaction within the NDA, particularly if the leadership change creates friction among allies

Another political analyst, Dhirendra Kumar, said that Kumar’s potential move to the Rajya Sabha may signal the beginning of a new chapter in Bihar politics. “For years, the state’s political equations revolved around Kumar’s leadership and his ability to manage shifting alliances. If he shifts to a national role, Bihar could enter a post-Nitish phase in which the BJP attempts to establish its own leadership while keeping the NDA coalition intact.