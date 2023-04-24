‘With you…to save democracy, constitution’: Akhilesh to Nitish-Tejashwi

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, hours after he and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav's huddle with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as part of efforts to strengthen opposition unity against the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at a press briefing in Lucknow on Monday.(Deepak Gupta/HT)

“We will move ahead bringing most political parties together. We have had good discussions. I am working to bring all together and will not become leader. We will get good results. Those who are harassing others will not get anything”, Kumar said in a briefing in Lucknow with the SP chief and Tejashwi accompanying him.



Akhilesh Yadav too said he is in touch with various political parties. "We are with you in campaign to save democracy and constitution", he said.



Earlier in the day, both the Bihar leaders met Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. During a briefing after the huddle in state secretariat Nabanna, Nitish Kumar dubbed the meeting as ‘productive’ and had called for opposition to come together.

“We have held talks, especially about the coming together of all parties and making all preparations ahead of the upcoming Parliament elections. Whatever will be done next, will be done in the nation's interest. Those who are ruling now, have nothing to do. They are just doing their own publicity. Nothing is being done for the nation's development”, he had said.



“We will go ahead together. We have no personal ego, we want to work together collectively. I have made just one request to Nitish Kumar. Jayaprakash (Narayan ) ji's movement started from Bihar. If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can decide where to go next. But first of all, we must convey that we are united”, Mamata Banerjee said.

“I have said earlier too that I have no objections. I want BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero with media's support and lies”, she added.



(With bureau inputs)

