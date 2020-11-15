e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Nitish Kumar elected NDA leader, to take oath as Bihar CM tomorrow

Nitish Kumar elected NDA leader, to take oath as Bihar CM tomorrow

Kumar was elected unanimously at the meeting in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh, who was appointed as an observer by the BJP central leadership. Kumar will take oath as the chief minister for the seventh time on Monday.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 15:01 IST
Vijay Swaroop | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Vijay Swaroop | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United president Nitish Kumar with party state president Vashist Narayan Singh during the JD-U Legislature party meeting in Patna on Sunday.
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United president Nitish Kumar with party state president Vashist Narayan Singh during the JD-U Legislature party meeting in Patna on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO.)
         

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners which met on Sunday at the CM’s official residence at 1, Anney Marg, chose Nitish Kumar as the next chief minister of Bihar.

BJP MLC and Nitish Kumar’s deputy, Sushil Kumar Modi was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party while Tarkeshwar Prasad has been elected as the leader of the BJP in the Bihar assembly.

Kumar was elected unanimously at the meeting in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh, who was appointed as an observer by the BJP central leadership. Kumar will take oath as the chief minister for the seventh time on Monday.

The meeting was attended by all the 125 newly-elected alliance MLAs comprising BJP, JD (U), HAM-S and VIP.

Kumar later went to the Governor’s house to hand over the letter for government formation and list of MLAs of the alliance. One independent candidate has also extended support to the NDA.

NDA sources said that a couple of ministers are also likely to be sworn-in with Kumar.

Earlier in the day, before the NDA meeting, Kumar was also elected as JD (U) legislature party leader. Kumar is a member of the Bihar legislative council.

In the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections, the BJP had won 74 seats, JD-U 43, while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The NDA combined won 125 seats, which is three more than the majority mark in the 243-strong Bihar assembly. The RJD, led by 31-year-old Tejashwi Yadav, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats. The opposition alliance won 110 seats.

The Bihar governor dissolved the assembly on November 13.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In