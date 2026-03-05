Nitish Kumar likely to go to Rajya Sabha; son may be Bihar deputy CM

All eyes will be on the final day of filing nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday in Patna amid speculation that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar may submit his papers for the Upper House polls. File photo of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

People aware of developments indicated that Kumar, 75, may transition to the Upper House, just months after winning a historic victory in the assembly polls. Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar, who is set to join the Janata Dal(United) on Thursday, might be inducted as a deputy CM, the people cited above said. If Kumar moves to the Rajya Sabha, his successor might be from the Bharatiya Janata Party, added the people cited above.

“Nitish Kumar in all probability would be filing his papers on Thursday. This is almost final,” said a JD(U) MLC, asking not to be named.

To be sure, the party made no formal announcement. The party can win two Rajya Sabha seats on its own and help an NDA candidate for another. The party has not named any candidates for the polls.

Union minister Giriraj Singh refuted the speculations. “Such jokes are common on Holi. Nitish Kumar ji is our chief minister,” Singh told ANI.

Union home minister Amit Shah and JD (U) leader Lallan Singh will reach Patna for the nomination filing on Friday. BJP chief Nitin Nabin is among the party’s two candidates.

JD(U) MLC Sanjay Gandhi said that Kumar’s decision on whether he wants to enter the Rajya Sabha will be his own.

“The chief minister will himself decide...We had a meeting to strengthen the organisation in view of polls...” he said.

The JD(U) top leaders, including national working president Sanjay Jha, senior ministers Vijay Kumar Chowdhary, Bijendra Yadav, and Ashok Chowdhary held long parleys with the chief minister at his official residence, 1 Anney Marg. This was followed by another round of meeting between Jha and Vijay Chowdhary, later in the evening. Union minister Ramnath Thakur also joined the meeting, according to the people cited above.Some JD(U) leaders reacted negatively to the speculation about Kumar’s possible move. “He should remain in Bihar,” said a JD (U) legislator.

JD(U) leaders said preparations for Kumar’s Rajya Sabha nomination were almost complete. Nomination papers were prepared and only required the CM’s signature, they added.

Kumar was previously a member of the Bihar assembly, the Bihar legislative council and the Lok Sabha.