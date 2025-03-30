Nitish Kumar's gesture for woman at event sparks row, RJD says ‘Bihar being shamed’

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday hit out at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar after he was spotted placing his arm around the shoulders of a woman at a public function where Union home minister Amit Shah was also present. Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presenting certificate to a farmer during state level cooperative conference at Bapu Auditorium, in Patna, Bihar.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The RJD shared a video clip of the event held at Patna's Bapu Sabhagar auditorium where the two leaders launched central and state projects worth more than ₹800 crore.

Shah also gave away "dummy cheques" to beneficiaries of schemes under the Union Ministry for Cooperation, another portfolio that he holds, PTI reported.

One such recipient, a middle-aged rural woman, apparently failed to understand that Shah was requesting her to pose for a photograph.

Kumar tugged at her arm and made her stand facing journalists and photographers, with his arm around her shoulders.

“Just see how Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is pulling towards himself a woman in an objectionable manner with Home Minister Amit Shah looking on,” the RJD posted on X.

"Bihar is being shamed by the chief minister, who is unwell, and the BJP, which is helpless", alleged the opposition party.

Mimicking the style of the JD(U) supremo, whom the opposition party accuses of believing "the world came to exist after he became the chief minister", the RJD added, "Had any chief minister acted like this before 2005? It happened only after I came to power".

RJD slams Nitish Kumar over national anthem row

Earlier, a video of Nitish Kumar talking and gesturing during the national anthem at a public function in Patna had sparked row, with the opposition parties demanding his resignation.

"At least please do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women and elderly people every day. Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap on the national anthem!" RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said in a post on X.