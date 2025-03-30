Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nitish Kumar's gesture for woman at event sparks row, RJD says ‘Bihar being shamed’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2025 10:28 PM IST

The RJD shared a video clip of the event held in Patna where Nitish Kumar and Amit Shah launched central and state projects worth more than ₹800 crore.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday hit out at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar after he was spotted placing his arm around the shoulders of a woman at a public function where Union home minister Amit Shah was also present.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presenting certificate to a farmer during state level cooperative conference at Bapu Auditorium, in Patna, Bihar.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presenting certificate to a farmer during state level cooperative conference at Bapu Auditorium, in Patna, Bihar.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The RJD shared a video clip of the event held at Patna's Bapu Sabhagar auditorium where the two leaders launched central and state projects worth more than 800 crore.

Shah also gave away "dummy cheques" to beneficiaries of schemes under the Union Ministry for Cooperation, another portfolio that he holds, PTI reported.

One such recipient, a middle-aged rural woman, apparently failed to understand that Shah was requesting her to pose for a photograph.

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar's son on Bihar election: ‘My father is 100% fit, vote for him'

Kumar tugged at her arm and made her stand facing journalists and photographers, with his arm around her shoulders.

“Just see how Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is pulling towards himself a woman in an objectionable manner with Home Minister Amit Shah looking on,” the RJD posted on X.

"Bihar is being shamed by the chief minister, who is unwell, and the BJP, which is helpless", alleged the opposition party.

Mimicking the style of the JD(U) supremo, whom the opposition party accuses of believing "the world came to exist after he became the chief minister", the RJD added, "Had any chief minister acted like this before 2005? It happened only after I came to power".

ALSO READ: 'Consumes bhaang': Rabri Devi's big charge at Nitish Kumar in Bihar assembly

RJD slams Nitish Kumar over national anthem row

Earlier, a video of Nitish Kumar talking and gesturing during the national anthem at a public function in Patna had sparked row, with the opposition parties demanding his resignation.

"At least please do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women and elderly people every day. Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap on the national anthem!" RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said in a post on X.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Nitish Kumar's gesture for woman at event sparks row, RJD says ‘Bihar being shamed’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On