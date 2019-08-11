NLFT faction agrees to surrender arms in Tripura

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 02:33 IST

A faction of the banned insurgent outfit National Liberation Front of Twipra led by Sabir Kumar Debbarma, or NLFT ( SD), signed a memorandum of settlement with the Union Home Ministry and the state government on Saturday in New Delhi.

According to a statement by the MHA, the agreement was signed by joint secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs Satyendra Garg, Tripura’s additional chief secretary (Home) Kumar Alok, and NLFT (SD) representatives Sabir Kumar Debbarma and Kajal Debbarma. Union Home Minister met the NLFT(SD) representatives after the agreement was signed.

Kumar Alok said 88 cadre of the NLFT (SD) group would surrender with arms before Tripura government on August 13

According to the MHA statement, the NLFT has been responsible for 317 insurgency related incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives between 2005-2015.

“NLFT (SD) has agreed to abjure the path of violence, join the mainstream and abide by the Constitution of India… The surrendered cadres will be given surrender benefits as per the Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Scheme, 2018 of the Ministry of Home Affairs The State Government of Tripura will help the surrendered cadres in housing, recruitment, education etc. Government of India will consider the proposals of Tripura State Government regarding economic development of tribal areas of Tripura,” the home ministry statement said.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in a statement on Facebook said, “I welcome the decision by the NLFT…Our government will extend all possible help for the overall welfare and development of them.”

Subir Bhaumik, journalist and author who has studied the insurgency in Northeast said, “The peace deal is welcome. But Sabir Debbarma is just a faction of the outfit. So, there should be efforts to bring in other factions that might be still active (for a settlement).”

