After furore, authorities rush to disabled man’s house to make his Aadhaar card

A day after HT highlighted the plight of a 26-year-old bed-ridden man, who was not getting his disability pension without Aadhaar card, authorities rushed to his house in Sonepat on Tuesday and started the procedure to make his card.

Vijay Dhamija, who has been bed-ridden for the past 12 years due to his disability, could not get his Aadhaar card made due to disabilities in his hand and feet. Without Aadhaar, he was not getting his disability pension and PDS ration for the past seven months.

“A worker from the same centre that had earlier denied Aadhaar card to me today came to my house with his equipment and took my iris scan. He said I will get my Aadhaar card soon. Other officials are calling me up to enquire about me. If they had worked sincerely earlier, I would not have to bear so much trouble,” Vijay said.

Vijay’s family had taken him to local and district Aadhaar kendras, but could not get his Aadhaar card made. He was also taken to the E-disha kendra in Sonepat where he was told that the machine was not working.

“Since he is completely bed-ridden, we had to hire private taxis and e-rickshaws to take him to Aadhaar kendras. The jolts on the way caused him severe body pains, leading to deterioration of his health,” said Prabha, Vijay’s sister.

The 26-year-old man said he wanted to appeal to the government to ensure that no disabled man like him faces this kind of trouble.