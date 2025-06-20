‘No aircraft will fly if in doubt’: Air India CEO days after Ahmedabad crash

Air India has voluntarily decided to continue additional pre-flight checks on all its wide-body fleet for the time being as a matter of precaution, the airline’s chief executive officer and managing director, Campbell Wilson, has said. He underlined that they would not release aircraft of any type for service if there was any doubt. Air India chief executive officer and managing director Campbell Wilson. (Reuters)

In an email to the employees days after the June 12 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Wilson said the additional pre-flight checks are among the reasons for reduced flights. “The additional pre-flight checks we are doing reduces the number of hours aircraft are available to operate, which – also considering the extra flight time arising from new airspace closures in the Middle East, on top of the Pakistan closure - is why we have... [decided] to reduce the amount of flying over the coming weeks. We will progressively restore when the time is right.”

The London-bound Air India flight with 242 people aboard began losing altitude seconds after take-off and crashed in a densely populated residential area near Ahmedabad airport. A 40-year-old passenger was the sole survivor while approximately 30 people died on the ground. It was the worst civil aviation disaster in over a decade globally, and in India in over 30 years.

Wilson said the airline has completed the additional precautionary checks on the Boeing 787 fleet, as per the regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)’s request, and declared that they meet required standards. “We have also, as a matter of abundant precaution, voluntarily decided to continue additional pre-flight checks for the time being. Where there is any doubt, we will not release aircraft of any type for service,” said the email, a copy of which HT has seen.

He added that the final report can take many months, though the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) may choose to issue interim updates or reports. “If there is any discovery during the investigation that suggests the airline or suppliers need to change something urgently, we have confidence that such information would be shared quickly. For our part, we will be transparent with what is shared with us.”

Wilson said there are many theories about the crash and underlined that it is inappropriate to comment or speculate as the accident is now under the AAIB investigation. “We are providing all information requested by the AAIB and are cooperating completely. It is vital that the facts, whatever they may be, are known so that we and the industry at large can learn from them.”

Wilson underlined the need for learning from the crash so that the airline is stronger in the future. “...our aim in every respect, be it safety, quality, service, scale, reach, professionalism or any other dimension, remains the same if not higher than before.” He said that they continue to mourn for the lives lost in the tragedy and to support those who have been affected.

Wilson added that around 500 colleagues from Air India and 17 other Tata companies were in Ahmedabad to help the families of passengers, crew, and those killed on the ground. “...progress is being made, together with the authorities, on reconciling families with their loved ones, and as of this morning, more than 200 have received some degree of solace and closure,” he wrote. “We will continue supporting those affected long after the work in Ahmedabad is done, as our Chairman has said, these families are now Tata families.”

Wilson cited social media commentary on a perceived lack of visibility of Air India at the funeral services for their colleagues and said they have had senior representation at each one. “We are, however, taking care that our presence does not cause disruption at a time so important for families and loved ones, as a matter of respect.”

Wilson said the airline is supporting the staff who served in Ahmedabad upon their return to base, with a mandatory break and counselling. “The counselling services, which are confidential and provided by professionals, continue to be available to everyone...I encourage you to avail yourself of it.”