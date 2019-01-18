The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday ruled out any alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, putting all speculation about a pact to rest.

“No alliance with Congress, AAP will contest all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi,” party leader Gopal Rai said, reports PTI.

An AAP leader, earlier this week, had said “There was pressure on the AAP from several leaders, including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader MK Stalin and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, to not let the anti-BJP vote split in the upcoming elections,” the leader said.

He said the party’s state units were against any alliance with the Congress due to local conditions. “The Punjab unit has always maintained that they were in the opposition and the Congress was the ruling party. An alliance with the Congress was a dilemma,” he added.

Sheila Dikshit, who recently took over as the Delhi Congress president, when asked about the possibility of an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, said: ““It is for the party high-command to decide.”

PC Chacko, AICC in-charge of Delhi, downplayed the talk of an alliance and said the Congress was strong enough to fight the elections on its own. “…There is no question of discussion till now about alliance of Congress party with any other party [in Delhi],” he said.

