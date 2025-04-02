Mumbai, A special NIA court here has denied bail to a man arrested in Maharashtra ISIS terror module case, noting that prima facie he and other co-accused were engaged in activities "threatening the integrity, security and sovereignty of India". No bail for man held in ISIS module case; 'prima facie engaged in anti-India activities'

The communication among the accused shows that they were provoking Muslim youths to join ISIS and follow its ideology, special court judge B D Shelke stated while denying bail to accused Zubair Noor Mohammad Shaikh on March 29.

The detailed order became available on Tuesday.

"There is sufficient material on record showing the complicity of this accused in this crime registered against him.

"Material placed on record prima facie shows that he and other co-accused had hatched a conspiracy and were engaged in carrying out activities in India threatening its integrity, security, and sovereignty," the judge stated.

Shaikh and five others were chargesheeted before the special National Investigation Agency court under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Act and the Indian Penal Code .

They were allegedly involved in propagating the violent and extremist ideology of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and carrying out acts preparatory to terrorist violence through the recruitment of individuals to the organisation and its cause.

Advocate Hasnain Kazi, appearing for the accused, submitted that the entire case against Shaikh is based on WhatsApp chats and emails. The allegations made against the accused do not fall under provisions of the UA, he argued.

Kazi contended that the main allegations against the accused No. 3 are about propagating the ideology of ISIS and furthering unlawful activities, but no evidence is available supporting the allegations mentioned against him in the charge sheet.

Representing NIA, Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves argued that the communication in WhatsApp groups shows that Shaikh was posting messages, YouTube links and videos related to violent jihad, and supporting posts of ISIS.

The court noted that the production cum-seizure memo demonstrates that the printout of 60 pages of the communication collected by the NIA shows the ideology was spread by the accused and members of the WhatsApp group.

The court cited many objectionable messages in these documents provoking other Muslims to follow the ideology of ISIS.

"There are several anti-national messages in these documents. It shows how Shaikh and other co-accused were provoking Muslim youths to join ISIS and follow the ideology of ISIS," the court said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.