Home / India News / No central data on death, injury to people during Covid-19 lockdown: Govt in Rajya Sabha

No central data on death, injury to people during Covid-19 lockdown: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy’s written reply in Rajya Sabha came in response to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s question in this regard.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 14:34 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
The minister also said police and public order are State subjects as per 7th schedule of the Constitution of India.
The Centre on Wednesday said it has no data on death or injury caused to people in enforcing the countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy’s written reply in Rajya Sabha came in response to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s question in this regard.

“Data pertaining to complaints and cases registered, First Information Report (FIR) regarding harassment, injury, death of individuals in enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown across the country is not maintained centrally,” Reddy said.

The minister also said police and public order are State subjects as per 7th schedule of the Constitution of India. Hence, the actions are taken by the respective State governments, he said. Kharge had asked whether there has been any instance of excessive police measures leading to harassment, injury, death of individuals in enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown across the country and if so, the details.

