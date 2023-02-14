Home / India News / ‘No comparison…’: Amit Shah separates family politics of BJP from other parties

'No comparison…': Amit Shah separates family politics of BJP from other parties

Updated on Feb 14, 2023

Home Minister said that his party doesn't raise the second or third generation politicians to the position of a president or give a particular family the positions of power, unlike other parties.

BySnehashish Roy

Union home minister Amit Shah dismissed the comparison between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition parties in lines with dynasticisism. He said that his party doesn't raise the second or third generation politicians to the position of a president or give a particular family the positions of power, unlike other parties.

“What kind of comparison is this? You (opposition parties) have finished the democratic system completely. You cannot save yourself from dynstaticism by hoodwinking the public,” he said in an interview with news agency ANI.

On his earlier statement where he mentioned that dynasticism will end in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of the Article 370, Shah said the public mandate will elect new leaders from the region. “The local leaders (Sarpanch) that the public elected recently, new leaders of Kashmir will emerge from them,” Shah added.

He further said that the “three families” in the Union Territory had engulfed the peace and development. “They did nothing except promoting terrorism and fear in the State. Instead of posing meaningless questions, they must rather answer for their misdeeds, for their misrule,” he added.

On Congress' allegation of the Centre handing over crucial projects to its “mitr” Adani, Shah said the BJP has nothing to hide on the matter. He further said questioned the script writers for Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary speech where he alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having connection with Gautam Adani.

    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

