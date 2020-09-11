e-paper
Home / India News / No connection with Kangana Ranaut, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

No connection with Kangana Ranaut, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

As per reports, Ranaut had said the building that housed her office, belongs to the NCP chief. Pawar, however, denied the claim.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 15:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar(Hindustan Times photo)
         

The NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday clarified that he has no connection with the building that houses Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai that was partially demolished by the BMC recently after the actor’s controversial comments.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials demolished portions of Ranaut’s property, alleging structural violations, a day after issuing her a notice. The actor’s recent comment where she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticised the city police kick-started a controversial storm in the nation, with many coming out in support of Ranaut.

As per reports, Ranaut had said the building that housed her office, belongs to the NCP chief. Pawar, however, denied the claim.

“I have no connection with the building, which was demolished by BMC. Her allegations against me are totally false,” NCP chief said, as quoted by ANI.

Ever since the demolition drive, Ranaut has been in a midst of a political drama with Maharashtra state government after the actor made remarks in Susant Singh Rajput’s death case.

“The decision was taken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). State government had no role in it. BMC did it following its rules and regulations,” Pawar added.

Following the controversial row, the Union home ministry provided Ranaut Y-plus category security.

