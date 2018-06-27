No danger to Kumaraswamy govt in Karnataka: JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda

Amid strains in the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, former PrimeMinister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said his son and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will present the budget on July 5 and there would be no danger to his government.

“Kumaraswamy will present the budget on July 5. Thereis no anxiety, he will do it. The budget will get passed by July 12,” Gowda said.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said “there will be no danger to the government. There is anxiety among you (the media)...now go back with satisfaction.”

About former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s opposition to budget presentation, Gowda said, “Let there be no discussion on this (topic), the budget will be presented, the matter ends.”

Gowda is in Delhi to attend the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, of which he is a member.

However, his visit to the national capital has fuelledspeculation that he may be meeting senior Congress leaders.

Gowda on his part clarified that no such meeting has been scheduled with any Congress leaders.

“No such meeting honestly....I will be returning after Defence committee meeting tomorrow morning,” he said when asked whether he will be meeting any Congress leaders.

A video showing Siddaramaiah, who is also the chairmanof Congress-JD(S) coordination committee purportedly expressing doubts about the longevity of the JDS-Congress government had surfaced yesterday, adding to the strains in the coalition.

The video had surfaced, two days after another video clip purportedly showing Siddaramiah expressing his displeasure to a few Congress MLAs over presentation of a fresh budget had emerged.

Differences have cropped up between the Congress and JDS on a host of issues, including presentation of the budget.

Siddaramaiah had recently said there was no needfor a fresh budget and insisted that a supplementary budgetwould do.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, senior Congress leader and Karnataka Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar said his party’s support to the coalition government was for a full five year term.

He said “For five years term, our party leaders have signed and given...all decisions have happened with Rahul Gandhi’s (Congress President) approval.

For five years weshould not disturb, he (Kumaraswamy) should be Chief Minister and the government should complete full term...”

Some “mischief-maker” had released a video of internal informal talks, he said, adding, it was not official,

“What was official is the decision of the high command that was released as a signed document,” he said.

There was no need for any confusion, Shivakumar said.

He said no one in the party, including him, should make open statements. “If there are any issues, it should be discussed within the party.”