New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday said that there is “no conclusive national data to establish a direct correlation between deaths or diseases occurring exclusively due to air pollution”, while admitting that “air pollution is one of the triggering factors for respiratory ailments and associated diseases”. No data directly links death, diseases with air pollution, govt tells RS

“There is no conclusive data available in the country to establish direct correlation of death/ disease exclusively due to air pollution. Air pollution is one of the triggering factors for respiratory ailments and associated diseases. Health effects of air pollution are synergistic manifestation of factors which include food habits, occupational habits, socioeconomic status, medical history, immunity, heredity, etc. of the individuals,” minister of state for health Prataprao Jadhav informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday.

The minister further listed several steps taken by the central government to address air pollution issues -- implementation of the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) to create awareness, capacity building, health sector preparedness and response and partnerships related activities on climate sensitive health issues since 2019. Under NPCCHH, the government of India has developed a “Health Adaptation Plan” on issues related to air pollution, the reply said, highlighting a “State Action Plan” on climate change and human health for all 36 states and UTs.

He further informed the House about the health ministry’s public health advisories to states and UTs that suggest ways to reduce the impact of air pollution, while nationwide public awareness campaigns are organised in coordination with the states annually for World Environment Day (June 5), International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies (September 7) and National Pollution Control Day (December 2).

The Swachh Bharat Mission aims to clean up streets, roads and infrastructure of India’s cities, smaller towns, and rural areas, and Swachh Hawa is an integral component of Swachh Bharat, the minister said.

Recently, in an article titled “AIIMS experts warn: Masks, purifiers won’t save Delhi from toxic air”, HT reported about experts highlighting a surge in pollution-linked illnesses across age groups. Dr Anant Mohan, professor and head of pulmonary medicine and sleep disorders at AIIMS, explained, “Air pollution is harming those who are yet to be born and those who are at the end of life. It affects the heart, brain, mental health and every physiological system. We now have clear evidence that it cuts life expectancy and increases mortality.”

Calling the situation “grave”, he said “Delhi is in the middle of a public-health emergency. Temporary fixes won’t save us. The city needs real, long-term solutions, not seasonal quick fixes.”

Further on Thursday last week, several Padma awardee doctors issued a national advisory describing air pollution as a “direct and ongoing threat to human life,” especially for vulnerable groups.

In a collective appeal, over 80 Padma Awardee doctors from across the country have issued a national advisory warning that India has been battling dangerous levels of air pollution for more than a decade. The doctors stressed that air pollution can no longer be viewed as a seasonal or environmental issue, but as an immediate and continuous threat to human life, particularly for children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with chronic heart or lung diseases. The doctors called the situation “deeply alarming and medically unacceptable.”