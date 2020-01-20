e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / India News / ‘No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5 lakh cr on infrastructure’: Gadkari

‘No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5 lakh cr on infrastructure’: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari was speaking at the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

india Updated: Jan 20, 2020 08:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Nagpur
Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari (HT File )
         

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said his ministry planned to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure development this year.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

“In the last five years, I have awarded contracts worth Rs 17 lakh crore. This year, I’m planning to touch Rs 5 lakh crore mark in spending on infrastructure development,” Gadkari said.

“I want to tell you there is no dearth of money,” he told the gathering.

tags
top news
50% jump in people held for illegally entering Bangladesh
50% jump in people held for illegally entering Bangladesh
‘We’re too small to take action’: Malaysian PM after India’s palm oil curbs
‘We’re too small to take action’: Malaysian PM after India’s palm oil curbs
BJP set to get new president, JP Nadda likely to succeed Amit Shah
BJP set to get new president, JP Nadda likely to succeed Amit Shah
India needs to stand guard as US leaves Afghanistan
India needs to stand guard as US leaves Afghanistan
India successfully tests its 3,500km-range K-4 missile
India successfully tests its 3,500km-range K-4 missile
‘Got every girl’s dream but tossing it away for money’: Meghan Markle’s dad
‘Got every girl’s dream but tossing it away for money’: Meghan Markle’s dad
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
SAG Awards 2020: Parasite, Pitt and Phoenix win again | Full list
SAG Awards 2020: Parasite, Pitt and Phoenix win again | Full list
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news