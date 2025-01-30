‘No definitive link’ of India in Khalistan activist Nijjar's killing: Canadian report

Contradicting the allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing some Indian agents of being involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canada commission report has stated that “no definitive link” with a “foreign state” was “proven” in the killing of Nijjar, reported news agency PTI. Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in June 2023.(HT Photo)

The observation was made in the 123-page report released on Tuesday, named ‘Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions’.

The same report also accused the Indian government of interfering with the Canadian elections, a claim strongly refuted by India. In response to the report, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “We have seen a report about alleged activities on purported interference. It is in fact Canada which has been consistently interfering in India's internal affairs. This has also created an environment for illegal migration and organized criminal activities. We reject the report's insinuations on India and expect that the support system enabling illegal migration will not be further countenanced.”

India-Canada strained ties

A rift in India-Canada diplomatic ties emerged when Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He said that Canada had enough evidence to prove the involvement of the agents of the Indian government in the killing of Nijjar. India strongly rejected the claims, calling them “absurd”.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

This was followed by strained diplomatic ties between India and Canada which also saw expulsion of diplomats from both the nations. The report also mentions the expulsion of six Indian diplomats from Canada in October 2024, which was met with retaliatory action by India who also expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced the withdrawal of its high commissioner.

