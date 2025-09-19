Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
‘No deletion of any vote can be done online’: EC's fresh response to Rahul Gandhi on Aland claims

The poll agency reiterated that 6,018 applications were submitted online for deletion in Aland, where only 24 applications were found to be genuine.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a fresh response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' claims, saying “no deletion of any vote can be done online”.

Rahul Gandhi had accused Chief Election Commissioner Kumar of protecting “vote chors”. (PTI file photo)(HT_PRINT)
“Although an Elector of the constituency can fill Form 7 online to apply for deletion of an entry from that particular constituency, it does not mean that the entry gets automatically deleted merely by submitting the Form 7,” a statement of the Election Commission said.

The poll agency reiterated that 6,018 applications were submitted online for deletion in the Aland constituency of Karnataka, but only 24 were found to be genuine. It also said that the Electoral Officer of the Aland constituency filed an FIR in February 2023, and the investigation was handed over by the CEO of Karnataka to the Kalaburgi district SP.

EC also addressed claims about Rajaura, Chandrapur, in Maharashtra and said that the poll body received 7,792 deletion requests, out of which 6,861 requests were found invalid. An FIR was filed at the Rajaura police station.

