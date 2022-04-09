No differences within CPI(M) on K-Rail: Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday denied any difference of opinion among party’s central leadership and Kerala unit on the proposed high speed K- Rail project.

Talking to newsmen on the sidelines of the party congress in Kannur (in north Kerala), he said that the party takes all decisions after enough consultations at different levels.

“We have made it clear a number of times that there is no difference of opinion on K-Rail. Why do you always ask about this? If you want I can tell it any other language you need,” he retorted when newsmen asked about reports that a section of the party is worried about the ongoing agitation against the project and the government’s move to ignore it.

The state is witnessing a fierce protest over the government’s big ticket ( ₹63, 491 crore) project planning to connect north Kerala’s Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram in south to reduce present travel time, from 12 to 4 hours. Though the Union government is yet to give green signal to the project, the government has started laying survey stones triggering widespread protests.

Party insiders said many delegates from West Bengal reminded the state unit about its bitter experience in Nandigram and Singur (two proposed big projects, which were shelved in 2007-08 after widespread violence) that eventually led to the uninterrupted reign of the left front in Bengal. Leaders from Maharashtra also pointed out the party’s different stand on Mumbai-Ahmadabad bullet train and K-Rail projects. The CPI(M) is in the forefront of protest against the bullet train project saying it will only cater to the rich.

Many young leaders who spoke at the congress asked the party leadership to follow the footprints of Aam Adami Party (AAP) which is in power in two states and vigorously planning to expand its base in other states. They said parties like AAP are taking the space of left and secular forces and the party will have to strive hard to expand its base, said people who are aware of the ongoing discussion.

Ties with Congress

Officials privy to the development said there was an intense discussion at the congress on party’s possible ties with major opposition party Congress to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party. Majority of those who spoke on the draft political resolution from Kerala opposed alliance with the Congress. They pointed out the latest instance of Congress leadership barring party leaders from attending the debate at the congress. But many from the West Bengal reiterated that an alliance without Congress will be a futile exercise. They said the Congress still is an all-India entity with 24% vote share and it will be suicidal to keep the party out of the alternative. They also expressed apprehension over the flickering position of regional players.

“We can’t sacrifice the whole party just to satisfy the Kerala unit. We agree it is the only state where the party is in power and its major opponent is Congress but at the same time state leaders should see the larger picture and increasing threat from Sangh Parivar outfits. An alternative without Congress will be a futile exercise,” said a central committee member of the party, requesting anonymity.