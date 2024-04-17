No discrimination in policies, benefits reach all citizens: PM Modi in Assam

The policies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at Centre are meant for all eligible citizens without any discrimination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, accusing the Congress of dividing people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Assam’s Nalbari district on Wednesday. (PTI)

Addressing an election rally in Assam’s Nalbari, Modi said, “In 2014, I came to you with a ray of hope. In 2019, I came to you with a trust and today I have come to Assam’s soil with a guarantee. Modi’s guarantee means it’s a guarantee of fulfilling a guarantee.”

“There’s no discrimination in implementation of the policies of the NDA government. Its benefits reach all citizens. Now the NDA has decided to reach all eligible citizens and provide them with all the benefits,” he added.

Modi said that in the next five years, 30 million more homes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be provided and free ration will continue to be distributed to all beneficiaries in the next five years.

“I would like to assure all citizens above 70 years of age that all expenses on treatment of their diseases will be borne by their son, Modi. These senior citizens will get free treatment of up to ₹5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” said Modi.

He assured the crowd there would be no discrimination in the scheme’s implementation as all senior citizens from all categories will be included as beneficiaries under it.

“The Congress worked towards dividing people of northeast, but Modi embraced it. I worked for peace and security in the region. What the Congress couldn’t do in 60 years, Modi did it in 10,” he said.

PM Modi mentioned the new semi-conductor facility, which is being set up at Jagiroad with an investment of ₹27,000 crore and stated that in coming years it will generate around 15,000 jobs. He also listed the important development projects undertaken in the past 10 years like bridges over Brahmaputra and expansion of the road network.

“Votes given to the Congress won’t help form its government at Centre. On the other hand, each vote for BJP will help in transforming India into a developed nation,” the PM said.

Of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, BJP is contesting 11, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has fielded candidates in 2 and United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) is contesting 1. In 2019, the BJP had won 9 seats, Congress 3 and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Independent won one seat each.

In 2019, the Barpeta seat was won by the Congress’s Abdul Khaleque, who was denied a ticket this time. The seat has seen considerable change in boundary after last year’s delimitation. This time, the AGP candidate would have a triangular contest with Deep Bayan of the Congress and Manoranjan Talukdar of the CPI(M).

Later in the afternoon, Modi will address another public meeting at Agartala to seek support from voters for the two Lok Sabha seats from Tripura. The two BJP candidates from the state are, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb (West Tripura) and member of Tripura royal family, Kriti Singh Debbarma (East Tripura).

This is the first election rally attended by Modi in Assam and the rest of northeast after announcement of poll schedule and comes on the day when campaigning for the first phase of polling to be held on April 19, ends. Polling to 13 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in northeast and 50 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh will take place on that date.