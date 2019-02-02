‘No law, nobody is safe in Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav writes to CM Nitish Kumar

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar raising the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

“It seems that anti-social elements have been presented with a free run to go about their business fearlessly. Many incidents of broad daylight contract killings, political killings, rapes, abductions for ransom and different organised crimes backed by people close to the establishment are getting reported from all parts of the state these days. Hapless and helpless citizens of the state have already concluded that there is no rule of the law in the state and thus nobody is safe,” he wrote in the letter today.

Further substantiating his stance, Yadav asserted: “Not only desolated areas of the far-flung parts but the capital of the state too has become the centre of such activities and elements. Powerful elements close to the ruling coalition are reportedly backing not only criminals but are also involved in the underground business of different operating mafia. With the emboldening of communal and anti-social forces, mob lynching, communal riots, mob violence, street crimes, target killing, kidnappings, rapes and molestation of women, rapes of minors and even rapes in state-run shelter homes are rising unabated and unchecked.”

He also elaborated upon the recent killings of various leaders of opposition parties and asserted that the current state government is not performing its duty as expected.

He said, “I, as the Leader of Opposition, hereby, state that the government is proving itself to be a highly arrogant, incompetent and insensitive. It seems the government has little respect for the concerns of the citizens. Double Engine is available only for the crime and criminals. For the rest of the sectors, both the engines are running in opposite directions bringing the development of the State to a standstill.”

Furthermore, the former deputy chief minister also alleged that the ruling party’s spokesperson often mudslinging while the state is suffering.

Yadav added, “Official spokespersons of the ruling parties should not be seen being busy in mudslinging and baseless political allegations when people are losing their lives and trust in the state”.

