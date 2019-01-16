‘JD(U) is BJP’s advanced version’, says Tejashwi Yadav in latest attack on Nitish Kumar

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has accused Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) of being the “advanced version” of the Bharatiya Janata Party, a day after the Bihar chief minister said BJP chief Amit Shah recommended him that he should appoint Prashant Kishor as his deputy.

Kumar has claimed that he had received calls from Amit Shah to induct poll strategist Prashant Kishor into his Janata Dal(United).

“He was not a newcomer for us. He had worked with us in the 2015 assembly polls. For a brief period, he was busy elsewhere. Please let it be known that none other than Amit Shah had asked me twice to induct Kishor in the JD(U),” Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday.

“Prashant Kishor has been assigned the task of attracting young talent, from all social segments, to politics which was becoming inaccessible to those not born in political families,” he said.

Kishor was inducted to the JD(U) in September last year and elevated to the post of national vice-president weeks later triggering speculation that he was being groomed by Kumar as his political heir.

The Bihar chief minister also said he had “a lot of love” for Tejashwi “irrespective of the acerbic language he uses against me”.

But, Lalu Prasad’s younger son did not seem to return Kumar’s feelings.

“Finally Nitish Kumar admits that JDU is advanced version of BJP therefore he is giving all important organisational posts except him to the people chosen by Sh. Amit Shah (sic),” the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader tweeted on Wednesday.

“Hope now you understand,Why Mob Lynchings & State Sponsored Crimes have become a routine practice in Bihar? (sic)” he said.

Tejashwi regularly picks on the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Twitter and calls him chacha or uncle to launch his attacks on the state government’s policies. In his latest tweet criticising the JD(U)-led government, Tejashwi accused Nitish Kumar of helping those involved in the sexual abuse of inmates in a Muzaffarpur shelter home.

Nitish Kumar also attributed his sudden exit from the opposition alliance to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s “inability” to take a stand on corruption charges against Tejashwi. He said on Tuesday night he had felt let down by Gandhi, then the party’s vice-president, when he “did not come up with even a statement that could have made me have second thoughts (about leaving the alliance)”.

Kumar had quit the alliance, comprising the JD(U), the RJD and the Congress, in July 2017 after the CBI booked Tejashwi on corruption charges and the following strife between him and the RJD.

