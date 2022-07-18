No major breakthrough in 16th round of LAC parleys

India and China will stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels for a mutually acceptable resolution of outstanding problems along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh at the earliest, the two sides said in a joint statement on Monday, a day after they held military talks to cool tensions at flashpoints on the contested border.

The joint statement, issued in New Delhi and Beijing, described the military dialogue as “constructive and forward-looking” but did not specify any outcome or detail any major breakthrough.

The 16th round of talks between corps commander-level officers was held on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo meeting point on Sunday.

The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) held the 15th round of talks on March 11.

“Building on the progress made at the last meeting on March 11, the two sides continued discussions for the resolution of the relevant issues along LAC in the western sector in a constructive and forward-looking manner. They had a frank and in-depth exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,” the statement said.

The talks went on for over 12 hours on Sunday.

It added that the two sides reaffirmed that the resolution of remaining issues would help in restoration of peace and tranquillity along LAC, and enable progress in bilateral relations.

The reference to bilateral relationship in the statement (it was there in the statement issued after the March 11 talks too) and its link to the border row is a reinforcement of the Indian position that the resolution of issues in Ladakh would improve bilateral ties, said former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd). “This is something the Indian side has been insisting on. The bilateral relationship cannot be divorced from the border situation,” he added.

The two armies agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground till a resolution to the remaining issues is found, the statement further added.

The latest round of talks came in the backdrop of outstanding problems at Patrol Point-15 near Kongka La, Depsang Bulge in Daulet Beg Oldi sector and Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) in Demchok sector being a sticking point in the ongoing negotiations, officials said.

Despite disengagement of soldiers from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso and Gogra-Hot Springs area, the two sides still have around 60,000 troops each and advanced weaponry deployed in the Ladakh theatre. The two armies held eight rounds of talks in 2020, with the first held in June of that year, five rounds in 2021, and have held three rounds of talks so far this year.

The border standoff between India and China, which has cast a shadow over the bilateral relationship, entered its third year in May 2022. A full resolution is still not in sight, even though the two sides have had limited success in disengaging rival soldiers from some flashpoints.

India on July 7 sought an early resolution of all outstanding issues on LAC, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar pressing his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to complete the disengagement of troops in order to restore peace and tranquillity in border areas.

In May, army chief General Manoj Pande said that the Indian Army aimed to “re-establish trust and tranquillity” with PLA, but cautioned that “it can’t be a one-way affair.”

