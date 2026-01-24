No more RTA visits: Telangana allows new cars, bikes to be registered at showrooms

Thinking of buying a new car or two-wheeler in Telangana? You can save yourself a trip to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office for the registration. Telangana's transport department has reportedly launched a dealer-point registration initiative for people under which new cars and bikes can be registered directly at authorised showrooms. Following the successful run, it was announced that all newly bought vehicles can be permanently registered at their respective authorised showrooms. (AFP/Representative image)

A policy decision to facilitate this move was taken earlier this month, with a 15-day window, assigned by Telangana Transport Commissioner K Ilambarithi, for the development of the required software, the New Indian Express said in a report on Saturday.

The first run was conducted at an automobile showroom on Friday, January 23, as part of which a four-wheeler was successfully registered and delivered to the customer in Telangana.

Following the successful run, it was announced that all newly bought vehicles can be permanently registered at their respective authorised showrooms.

The new system requires authorised dealers to apply online for permanent registration, and upload required documents, including the invoice, Forms 21 and 22, insurance details, address proof, and vehicle photos.

However, the facility applies only to cars and bikes or two-wheelers and not to commercial or transport vehicles, New Indian Express further reported. Also, only vehicles bought on or before January 24 can avail it.

To ensure that the new project was being undertaken properly, random inspections led by the transport department may be carried out at the showrooms.

Officials in all 33 districts of Telangana have reportedly been given guidelines regarding the new system.