e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / India News / No one called ex-JK CMs ‘anti-national’, decision on their release by UT admin: Amit Shah

No one called ex-JK CMs ‘anti-national’, decision on their release by UT admin: Amit Shah

Many political leaders in J&K, including former chief ministers, were detained on Aug 5, the day the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state into UT’s.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Amit Shah further stated that not a single inch in Kashmir is under curfew today
Amit Shah further stated that not a single inch in Kashmir is under curfew today(ANI Photo )
         

No one in the government has ever called the three detained former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir “anti-national”, Home Minister Amit Shah has said, adding that a decision on their release will be taken by the administration of the union territory.

Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti had to be detained for “some time” after they made provocative statements, the home minister said on Thursday night while addressing an event organised by media outlet ABP News.

“Please see the statements made by them, like the entire country will be on fire if Article 370 was touched...In the backdrop of these statements, a professional decision was taken to keep them under detention for sometime,” Shah said at the news summit.

Many political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including the three former chief ministers, were detained on August 5, the day the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

While Farooq Abdullah has been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act and confined to his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar, which has been declared a sub-jail, his son Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari Niwas. PDP chief Mufti was lodged at Chesmashahi hut initially but later shifted to a government accommodation.

To a question pointing out that Abdullahs’ National Conference and Mufti’s PDP were alliance partners of the BJP at some point of time and the leaders were now being labelled “anti-national”, the home minister made it clear that neither he nor anyone from the government had called them so.

“As far as the decision to release them is concerned, this decision will be taken by the local administration and not me,” he said, adding that the administration will release them whenever it deems suitable. Shah said the situation in the Kashmir Valley was under control and day-to-day life was going on smoothly.

“Not a single inch in Kashmir is under curfew today,” he added.

tags
top news
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleiman’s killing | Analysis
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleiman’s killing | Analysis
Qasem Soleimani: Powerful figure who sought to reshape Middle East in Iran’s favour
Qasem Soleimani: Powerful figure who sought to reshape Middle East in Iran’s favour
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh likely to be new home minister of Maharashtra
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh likely to be new home minister of Maharashtra
Unrest in West Asia can be a double whammy for the Indian economy | Analysis
Unrest in West Asia can be a double whammy for the Indian economy | Analysis
Bill Gates will give you Rs 36 lakh to create UPI app for feature phones
Bill Gates will give you Rs 36 lakh to create UPI app for feature phones
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
Delhi gets first smog tower: All about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar
Delhi gets first smog tower: All about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news