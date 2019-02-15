No one can divide us, we stand with govt: Rahul Gandhi on Pulwama terror attack

A day after a deadly suicide attack on security forces in Kashmir’s Pulwama, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the entire Opposition and the country stands with the government and the jawans

“The aim of terrorism is to divide the country, no one can divide this country and the entire opposition stands united with the security forces and the government,” Gandhi said at a press conference in Delhi.

The remarks came within minutes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments that this was an emotional moment and all should refrain from politicising it.

The Congress president said this was an attack on the most valuable and most important Indians.

A Jaish suicide bomber on Thursday rammed a car packed with explosives into a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The CRPF has confirmed 38 deaths in the terror attack, counted among the bloodiest in Kashmir. Initial reports, quoting security officials, had said 44 jawans were feared to have been killed in the attack.

“This is a time of mourning and sadness. We are fully supporting the Government of India and the forces. There is going to be no other discussion by the Congress party over the next couple of days,” Rahul Gandhi

Refusing to be drawn into any other discussion, Rahul Gandhi said this is the time to mourning and to stand with the families of the dead jawans.

Gandhi said no amount of anger can hurt the love and and affection the country is built on

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the nation was united in dealing with the menace of terrorism. “Terrorism is a scourge, we will never compromise on countering it”, he said.

