No paper trail EVMs for corpn elections, HC told

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday told the Delhi high court it cannot give EVMs with VVPATs to the state election commission (SEC) for the state’s civic body polls, as they are used only for Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Justice Rekha Palli, while hearing a plea by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), through Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, seeking directions to use VVPATs [voter verifiable paper audit trail] for the upcoming municipal body polls to rule out any chances of tampering, was informed by the ECI counsel that they had given SEC 60,000 M-2 EVMs, which, even though VVPAT compatible, do not have the paper trails.

M-3 EVM machines, used for Lok Sabha and assembly elections, have VVPATs attached, while M-2 machines need additional VVPATs to be purchased.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, who appeared for the ECI, said the state election commission should have its own infrastructure like the other states, which have their own VVPATs to conduct local body elections.

The submissions were made in response to the court’s query on the last date (March 22), when the judge asked ECI whether it can provide EVMs with VVPATs to the SEC for the upcoming Delhi municipal polls, if the latter makes a requisition for them.

However, Thursday’s submission by ECI was vehemently contested by the counsel for SEC, who said purchasing VVPATs would cost crores of rupees and is also time-consuming. Advocate Sumeet Pushkarna said Delhi conducts only civic body polls, unlike other states that also hold panchayat elections.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, said the municipal polls are around the corner and SEC has not developed its own infrastructure despite a Supreme Court order in this regard.

The court after hearing arguments issued notice to the two election bodies and asked them to file detailed affidavits making it clear whether M-2 EVMs are compatible with VVPAT or not.

The matter will be heard next on April 7.

