No possibility of national alternative to BJP without Congress: Jairam

There is no possibility of building up an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level without the Congress, though some people might be dreaming about such a situation, All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra being undertaken by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Telangana from Makthal in Narayanpet district, Ramesh said the Congress cannot be ignored while building up an alternative to the BJP at the national level.

Taking an indirect dig at Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Ramesh said: “Some people are nurturing the dream of forming an alternative to the BJP without involving the Congress. Well, they are entitled to their dreams. But it simply will not happen. They won’t be able to dislodge the Narendra Modi government at the Centre without taking the Congress into the fold.”

Ramesh said while the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi was mainly focussed on fighting against the divisive politics of the BJP, in Telangana, it was also aimed at countering the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which is also practising similar politics as that of the BJP by joining hands with the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM).

“The TRS is a counterpart of the BJP in Telangana, as both of them practise similar politics. While the TRS, in association with the MIM, is providing the much-needed oxygen to the BJP, the latter has been giving the booster dose to the TRS-MIM combine,” he said, adding that it was a big challenge to the Congress to fight against these divisive forces.

Gandhi, who entered Telangana at Gudebellur in Makthal on the morning of October 23, took a break for Diwali festival and resumed the padayatra from the same place at 6.30 am on Thursday after a four-day recess.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy, Nalgonda MP Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accompanied Gandhi in the walk. He walked for 26 km on the Day 2 in Telangana, which also marked the completion of his 50 days of padayatra.

During the yatra, Gandhi interacted with a group of farmers and representatives of some farmers’ associations near Makthal. They complained to the Congress MP about the neglect of tenant farmers who were being denied the benefits under Rythu Bandhu scheme. “Nearly 80 per cent of the farmers who were committing suicides due to distress are tenant farmers,” a representative of Rythu Swarajya Vedika told Gandhi.

Former PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said Gandhi had given a patient hearing to the problems being faced by the farmers to have a comprehensive understanding about the agriculture sector in Telangana. “Tomorrow, he will meet the representatives of tribal farmers doing Podu cultivation and also handloom weavers,” Reddy said.

From Makthal, the yatra will continue for 16 days in Telangana, covering 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies spanning a distance of 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7. The yatra will take a one-day break on November 4.

The Congress MP will also meet intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors. He will also visit prayer halls, mosques and temples across Telangana, and will offer prayers, a bulletin issued by the Telangana PCC said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON