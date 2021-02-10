No proposal to change FDI rules for e-commerce sector: Som Parkash
There is no proposal to bring in changes in FDI (foreign direct investment) norms for the e-commerce sector, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash also said there is no proposal at present to establish an e-commerce regulator.
"There is no proposal to bring in changes to FDI investment rules for e-commerce sector in India, at present," he said.
To a query on prices of steel and cement, Parkash said complaints regarding cartelisation by cement companies have been received and Competition Commission of India (CCI) is the appropriate authority to deal with such types of complaints.
CCI has received seven complaints related to the steel sector, which are under examination.
"There is no proposal under consideration at present for setting up of a regulating authority for steel or cement sectors," he added.
Further replying to a question, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the government on August 28, 2018 had published the draft e-pharmacy rules and those are under stakeholder consultations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unfortunate that Aadhaar Act was challenged in court: PM Modi
- In 2018, the apex court upheld the constitutionality of the Aadhaar Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, Benefits and Services Act, 2016 (Aadhaar Act) and the 12-digit unique identity scheme.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iqbal Singh, arrested for Red Fort violence, sent to 7-day police custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India making studied progress in shifting to renewable energy sources: PM Modi
- India making studied progress in shifting to renewable energy sources: PM Modi at World Sustainable Development Summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No proposal to change FDI rules for e-commerce sector: Som Parkash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘It is important to differentiate between 'Andolanjeevis' and 'Andolankaris’'
- The Prime Minister while replying to the motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday said that the country needs to learn to differentiate between ‘andolanjeevis’ and ‘andolankaris’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drones, dog squads used as rescuers face slush, debris at Uttarakhand tunnel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indeed it’s God’s grace that world shook due to Covid but we were safe: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India and China start pulling back tanks from southern bank of Pangong Lake
- The Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army have started taking first steps to withdraw armoured elements from the heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With eye on Koch-Rajbangshi votes in Assam and WB, Amit Shah to visit ‘Maharaj’
- Ananta Rai, who claims to be a descendant of the Koch-Rajbangshi dynasty, is said to have considerable influence among the 18.5 lakh Koch-Rajbangshi voters in Assam and seven districts of West Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court to pronounce verdict in MJ Akbar's defamation case on Feb 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We walked out because...': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury explains Congress' decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam to discontinue mandatory Covid-19 tests at airports, railway, land routes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong will scrap farm laws if it comes to power: Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi’s reply to motion of thanks on President’s address: Top 5 quotes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Lok Sabha address, PM Modi says Congress 'divided and confused'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox