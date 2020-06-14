e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘No question of reimposing lockdown’: Karnataka minister refutes speculations

‘No question of reimposing lockdown’: Karnataka minister refutes speculations

Karnataka minister Sudhakar said the Prime Minister has repeatedly been holding video conferencing exercises to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and plan for the future.

india Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:56 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Bengaluru
There has been speculation that there would be another shutdown from this month owing to a rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.
There has been speculation that there would be another shutdown from this month owing to a rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.(HT Photo )
         

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said there was no question of reimposition of the lockdown amid speculation that it would be done.

“The question of lockdown is not in front of us.

There is such speculation as the Prime Minister is holding a video conference with all Chief Ministers on June 16 and 17.

On June 17 our state will be taking part in it at around 3 pm,” Sudhakar said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi, he said the current situation would be discussed in that meeting.

Sudhakar said the Prime Minister has repeatedly been holding such video conferencing exercises to take stock of the situation and plan for the future.

“There will not be a lockdown anymore according to me,” he added.

There has been speculation that there would be another shutdown from this month owing to a rapid rise in the number of cases.

Sudhakar had on Friday said experts have indicated a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state in August and that the government was taking all precautionary measures in that direction.

As of June 13 evening, cumulatively 6,824 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 81 deaths and 3,648 discharges.

tags
top news
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
‘Gone too soon, shocked’: PM condoles actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Gone too soon, shocked’: PM condoles actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
In ‘extremely productive’ meeting, Shah chalks out Covid-19 plan for Delhi
In ‘extremely productive’ meeting, Shah chalks out Covid-19 plan for Delhi
China wants to resolve dispute via talks, India not a weak nation anymore: Rajnath Singh
China wants to resolve dispute via talks, India not a weak nation anymore: Rajnath Singh
Odisha woman drags 100-yr-old mother on cot to bank to withdraw pension
Odisha woman drags 100-yr-old mother on cot to bank to withdraw pension
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Akshay Kumar leads Bollywood tributes
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Akshay Kumar leads Bollywood tributes
‘We had warned them’: Congress MLA blames Oil India for Baghjan fire
‘We had warned them’: Congress MLA blames Oil India for Baghjan fire
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In