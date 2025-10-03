'No rallies along highways until…': Madras high court's big order after Karur stampede

The Madras high court on Friday ordered halting all political rallies, roadshows and other public events along state and national highways in the wake of the Karur stampede that killed over 40 people last Saturday. Footwear and other belongings of people lie on a road in the aftermath of stampede during a rally of actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu.(PTI File)

The ban will remain in force until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding such events are formulated.

The order was passed while hearing four Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking directions to frame SOPs for mass gatherings to prevent incidents similar to the Karur stampede during a rally by actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

The state government assured the court that it will not permit meetings on state and national highways, except in earmarked places, until the SOPs are finalised.

Justice Senthilkumar criticised Tamil Nadu police heavily regarding the recent accident involving actor Vijay's campaign bus, asking if a case had been registered.

"What prevents registering a case? Even if no complaint is given, the police must file one," he remarked.

SIT to look into the Karur tragedy

The Madras high court also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Karur stampede that killed 41 people and injured several others on September 27.

Justice Senthilkumar expressed condolences to the victims while hearing a plea filed by a petitioner, P H Dinesh of Villivakkamand.

"Watching the videos is painful," the judge said, while noting that only two persons have been arrested so far and questioned the authorities on further action taken.

The court came down heavily on TVK, condemning the party for failing to rescue the public and children during the Karur incident and for not taking responsibility for the tragedy that drew a massive crowd.

Preliminary observations into the tragedy suggested lapses in crowd management.

The court formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of IG (North) Asra Garg to probe the incident. The court directed Karur police to hand over all related documents to the SIT immediately.