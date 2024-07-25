No relief for Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi court extends custody till August 8 in CBI case

In the Delhi excise policy case, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has extended chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until August 8. He appeared via video conference from Tihar Jail. Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in Delhi excise policy case extended till August 8.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja has extended Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in the corruption case, probed by the CBI, until August 8. The court also directed Tihar Jail authorities to produce Delhi CM via video conference on July 31.

The court also extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, BRS leader K Kavitha, and other accused in the ED's money laundering case related to the scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.

Although the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case, he remains in Tihar Jail due to his arrest by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the excise policy's formation and implementation.

