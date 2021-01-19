No spectators at Wagah border on Jan 26, BSF yet to take call on India-Pak parade
No spectators will be allowed on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah joint checkpost on Republic Day in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday.
A Border Security Force (BSF) official said that a decision is yet to be taken on whether the coordinated parade with Pakistan will be held this year or not.
“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no spectator will be allowed to enter the joint check post (JCP) at Attari this Republic Day. But we have yet to decide our programme, including the parade ceremony, to celebrate the day on the border,” said a senior Punjab BSF official, requesting anonymity.
The joint parade was held on Independence Day last year.
Another BSF official said that while they are yet to receive a programme for Republic Day, it is likely that the parade will be held. Celebrations for the Republic Day may be similar to the beating the retreat ceremony which was held in August without any spectators, the official said.
Since the Covid-19 outbreak in March last year, only a flag-lowering ceremony is conducted at sunset on the Indian side of the border.
