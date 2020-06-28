e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / No storm can continue forever: Venkaiah Naidu on Covid-19 pandemic

No storm can continue forever: Venkaiah Naidu on Covid-19 pandemic

Calling upon the people to collectively fight against this unprecedented health crisis, the vice president said India’s strength lies in its faith in spirituality and trust in science.

india Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:08 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
M. Venkaiah Naidu advised people not to press the “panic button” but reach out for the “prevention and protection buttons”.
M. Venkaiah Naidu advised people not to press the “panic button” but reach out for the “prevention and protection buttons”.(ANI)
         

Asserting that the Covid-19 pandemic cannot continue forever, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urge people to take all precautions to keep the killer virus at bay as the country emerges from the nationwide lockdown and enters the “unlock” phase.

In a Facebook post, he appealed to the people to stay calm and have a firm belief that “no storm can continue forever.” Naidu noted that most of the countries have ended the lockdowns and have started focusing on economy. He said the government is taking continuous measures to boost the economy and asked everyone to support it by taking necessary precautions and following the guidelines.

Calling upon the people to collectively fight against this unprecedented health crisis, the vice president said India’s strength lies in its faith in spirituality and trust in science.

He advised people not to press the “panic button” but reach out for the “prevention and protection buttons”.

Maintaining that the solution to Covid-19 lies in precautions, the vice president listed simple steps such as the use of face masks, practising safe distancing and washing of hands frequently as the only known ways of staying safe.

Along with these steps, he also suggested the use of traditional foods, herbal and medicinal plant preparations that have proved to be great immunity boosters.

Asking people to stay connected with family and friends, he wrote that technology can help them enjoy the feeling of togetherness.

Cautioning people not to get carried away by sensational news or “panic-inducing” social media posts, Naidu asked them to refrain from forwarding unfounded and unverified messages.

The vice president also opined that there could not be an easy or definitive answer to questions such as ‘how long will the restricted lifestyle last and when will we return to our normal lifestyle?’ “We have to probably live with both the uncertainty of the duration of the pandemic and the stress it has induced,” he said.

tags
top news
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rises by 2,899 on Sunday to reach 83,077 cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rises by 2,899 on Sunday to reach 83,077 cases
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
LIVE: Maharashtra records 5,493 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,64,626
LIVE: Maharashtra records 5,493 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,64,626
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
Covid-19: UK’s ‘Little India’ town Leicester facing first local lockdown
Covid-19: UK’s ‘Little India’ town Leicester facing first local lockdown
PM CARES Fund received money from Chinese companies: AM Singhvi
PM CARES Fund received money from Chinese companies: AM Singhvi
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In