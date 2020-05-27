e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Nobody can stare down Modi’s India’: RS Prasad on border standoff with China

‘Nobody can stare down Modi’s India’: RS Prasad on border standoff with China

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was answering questions on India’s standoff with China at a press conference when he made the remark in Hindi.

india Updated: May 27, 2020 15:54 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi
New Delhi
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed a press conference on May 27, 2020.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed a press conference on May 27, 2020. (ANI / Twitter )
         

Amid the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the Ladakh border, the ruling BJP on Wednesday asserted that no country can stare down India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Narendra Modi ke Bharat ko koi aankh nahi dikha sakta (No country can stare down PM Modi’s India),” BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Hindi during a press conference.

He was asked about India’s standoff with China and also differences with Nepal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had asked the Modi government on Tuesday to be transparent about the border situation with China.

