Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed except for exempted services, people

india Updated: May 31, 2020 21:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Noida-Delhi border will remain sealed for movement of people to and from the national capital, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said in its latest guidelines for the Covid-19 lockdown issued on Sunday.

The decision has been taken as the source of infection in 42 per cent of coronavirus cases detected in the district in the last 20 days has been tracked to Delhi, the guidelines said.

The district administration had on April 21 banned movement of people between Noida and Delhi.  The inter-state travel ban exempts ambulances, doctors, goods carriers, media, those directly involved in Covid-19 services and those with passes issued by the administration.

