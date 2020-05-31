e-paper
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra

Mission Begin Again: All markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to function from June 5 on odd-even basis.

mumbai Updated: May 31, 2020 19:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Mumbai, India 26 May.2020: People standing in the queue outside CSMT to board special train for migrants to return back to their native place during lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, 26 May, 2020. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/ HT)
Maharashtra, which continues to be India’s worst-hit state by the Covid-19 pandemic with more than 65,000 cases extended the lockdown on Sunday till June 30 even as it eased restrictions for a phased resumption of activities under the Mission Begin Again as part of Unlock 1.

Here is a look at what is allowed under the Mission Begin Again:

All markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to function from June 5 on odd-even basis.

All private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent their employee strength as per the requirement from June 8 with others working from home.

This will exclude Covid-19 containment zones.

Outdoor physical activities like morning walks, cycling will be allowed.

Self employed persons like plumbers, electricians, pest control staff and technicians will be allowed to work, but will have to follow social distancing norms.

Automobile garages can also function and customers can visit them with prior appointment.

These activities will be permitted in the red zones of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, Solapur, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur. These activities will not be allowed in containment zones.

What is not allowed under Mission Begin Again:

Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions.

International air travel, except as permitted by the Union ministry of home affairs.

Passenger movement by trains and domestic air travel unless specifically allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Social, political, sport, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and large congregations.

Religious places and places of worship.

Barber shops, spas, saloons, beauty parlours.

Shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services.

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Unlock-1 will begin from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown that started on March 25 will be substantially relaxed, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country.

